Thunder’s Chet Holmgren to miss 2022-23 season with right foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday that Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 regular season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The Thunder selected Holmgren No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Holmgren reportedly sustained the injury during a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. Numerous videos surfaced of the 7-foot, 195-pound center hobbling down the court, unable to bear weight after an awkward landing against LeBron James in transition.

Brutal news out of OKC: pic.twitter.com/1DZvF2YzrO — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sam Presti, Executive Vice President and General Manager, said in a statement:

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community.

“One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during rehabilitation.”

Holmgren entered the league from Gonzaga with much intrigue, as few could deny his intangible skills and role as a disrupter in the paint. However, there was considerable concern over his slight frame and how he would adjust in the NBA.

He seemingly put those doubts to rest as he wowed in the Summer League, proving himself a complete stat stuffer as he averaged 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks.

Holmgren’s injury will likely set the Thunder rebuild back. With a corps of young talent including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, Holgren was primed to be another key piece in Presti’s efforts to return the Thunder to championship form.

If history has anything to say about it, this season ending injury is far from career ending. Holmgren now joins a list of promising talent who missed their entire rookie season with injuries including Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The Thunder are certainly hoping for similar long-term success out of Holmgren.