The Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic Roster for 2023

The Dominican Republic’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster could easily be mistaken for an All-Star team.
Manny Machado. Sandy Alcantara. Juan Soto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rafael Devers. And the list goes on.
The star-studded Dominican Republic squad will be out for vengeance, too.
After reaching the WBC final for the first time in 2013 and winning it all, the D.R. failed to defend its title in 2017. They were bounced in the second round of the tournament.
The Dominican Republic certainly has the best team in this year’s tournament, but will that result in a second World Baseball Classic title?
Who is playing for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
Here’s a full look at the team manager Rodney Linares, who serves as bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, will have at his disposal:
Pitchers
Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros
Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros
Genesis Cabrera, St. Louis Cardinals
Diego Castillo, Seattle Mariners
Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh Pirates
Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins
Enyel De Los Santos, Cleveland Guardians
Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
Carlos Estevez, Los Angeles Angels
Jarlin Garcia, Pittsburgh Pirates
Luis Garcia, Houston Astros
Yimi Garcia, Toronto Blue Jays
Cristian Javier, Houston Astros
Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers
Rafael Montero, Houston Astros
Hector Neris, Houston Astros
Joel Payamps, Milwaukee Brewers
Gregory Soto, Philadelphia Phillies
Cesar Valdez, Los Angeles Angels
Catchers
Francisco Mejia, Tampa Bay Rays
Gary Sanchez
Infielders
Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
Robinson Cano
Nelson Cruz, San Diego Padres
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros
Jean Segura, Miami Marlins
Outfielders
Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners
Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners
Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
What World Baseball Classic group is the Dominican Republic in?
The Dominican Republic will play in Pool D along with Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. All Pool D games will be held at loanDepot Park, home of the Marlins, in Miami.
What is the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic schedule?
- Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, March 11, 6 p.m. CT
- Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, March 13, 11 a.m. CT
- Israel vs. Dominican Republic, March 14, 5 p.m. CT
- Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, March 15, 6 p.m. CT