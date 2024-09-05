Simone Biles reveals dream tennis doubles partner at US Open

Simone Biles only wants to play tennis with the best.

The most decorated U.S. gymnast in history took on the 2024 U.S. Open by storm on Thursday night and shared who she would most love to share a tennis court with for a doubles match.

If you guessed legend Serena Williams, you are correct.

"Definitely Serena Williams," Biles said while seated at Arthur Ashe Stadium's night session match. "I mean, she's the GOAT in tennis."

.@Simone_Biles sticks our questions like a landing! 🤸 pic.twitter.com/mE7u8wSkDF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2024

Biles was in attendance for world No'1's Iga Swiatek quarterfinal match against Jessica Pegula. She was rooting for the top seed from Poland who ended up going down to the American in straight sets.

“Me and my husband are such big fans of Iga so to come here and watch her work is such a blessing and an honor,” Biles said.

The 11-time Olympic medalist was then asked which tennis player would make the best gymnast. The 4-foot-8-inch star admitted that she didn't realize tennis players were so tall.

"I feel like there’s so many," Biles said. "Honestly, tennis players are taller than I thought. But maybe Coco."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

After a whirlwind journey at the Paris Olympics, Biles finally was able to enjoy some well-deserved downtime and watch other high-achieving athletes.

"I've always wanted to go to the U.S. Open to support other athletes and I've never had the opportunity," Biles said. "So now that I have a little bit of free time in my schedule, obviously I’m going to come out and support."

The U.S. Open continues on Thursday evening with the women's semifinal matches while the men's will take place on Friday.