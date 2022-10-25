Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The structure, which is proposed to cost over $2 billion, will encompass 1.7 million square feet and will hold a capacity of approximately 60,000. It will be located East of the Titan's current home, Nissan Stadium.

"We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state," said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. "We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."

The stadium will have a dome, making it possible to host a Super Bowl and other major events that can take place year-round.

The architecture is inspired by the city of Nashville and other key features include:

Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville will serve as social space during event days

A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

The Titans ownership has reportedly agreed to put up $800 million to help fund the project and $500 million will be funded by an investment by the state.

"This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety," Mayor John Cooper said.

The team worked with MANICA and Hastings on the design concepts and integrated the development of the structure to be complementary to the city’s East Bank plans.

According to the proposal, the new stadium could be ready as early as the 2026 NFL season.