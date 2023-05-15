Swinging for the Fences? Not Quite, but Golf is Coming to Wrigley Field This Summer

Wrigley Field has played host to all sorts of sporting events and festivals over the years, but golfers will get a unique opportunity to experience the historic stadium in a new way this summer.

Upper Deck Golf, a company that has brought its signature golf game to stadiums across the United States, is coming to Chicago in early July, with fans getting the opportunity to take their swings inside the Friendly Confines.

According to officials, tee times will be available at Wrigley from July 6-9, and waitlists are currently open for those seeking to participate in the event.

The official website for the event says that each round of golf includes a complimentary set of golf balls, access to a clubhouse bar, golfing challenges and special stadium access. VIP packages also include mulligans, free entry into golfing challenges, a complimentary meal and two free drinks.

Players are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee time, and though bringing your own clubs is allowed (8-iron through sand wedge only), complimentary club access is also provided.

Each of the nine holes ranges from 75 to 150 yards, and tee boxes are located at different points throughout the ballpark.

A typical round takes 90 minutes, and each player gets two golf balls per hole, according to officials.

More information on the Wrigley experience, along with other locations, can be found on the Upper Deck Golf website.