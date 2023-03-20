Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Within less than a week, the March Madness field has almost been quartered.

The second round of the women's NCAA Tournament is complete, with all teams having punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Already two No. 1 seeds suffered early elimination: No. 1 Stanford and No. 1 Indiana. Stanford fell to No. 8 Ole Miss 54-49 on Sunday while Indiana lost in the closing seconds 70-68 to No. 9 Miami (Fl.) on Monday.

Which 16 teams are headed to Greenville and Seattle? Let's take a look:

Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament?

Here are the programs that have qualified for the Sweet 16, along with how they got there and their next opponent.

No. 1 South Carolina (Greenville Region 1)

First round: 72-40 over No. 16 Norfolk St.

Second round: 76-45 over No. 8 South Florida

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 4 UCLA

No. 4 UCLA (Greenville Region 1)

First round: 67-45 win over No. 13 Sacramento State

Second round: 82-73 win over No. 5 Oklahoma

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 1 South Carolina

No. 2 Maryland (Greenville Region 1)

First Round: 93-61 over No. 15 Holy Cross

Second Round: 77-64 over No. 7 Arizona

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 3 Notre Dame (Greenville Region 1)

First round: 82-56 over No. 14 Southern Utah

Second round: 53-48 over No. 11 Mississippi St.

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Maryland

No. 2 Utah (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 103-77 over No. 15 Gardner-Webb

Second round: 63-56 over No. 10 Princeton

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 4 Villanova (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 76-59 win over No. 13 Cleveland State

Second round: 76-57 win over No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 9 Miami (Fl.)

No. 9 Miami (Fl.) (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 62-61 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State

Second round: 70-68 win over No. 1 Indiana

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 4 Villanova

No. 3 LSU (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 73-50 over No. 14 Hawaii

Second round: 66-42 over No. 6 Michigan

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Utah

No. 1 Virginia Tech (Seattle Region 3)

First round: 58-22 over No. 16 Chattanooga

Second round: 72-60 over No. 9 South Dakota St.

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 4 Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (Seattle Region 3)

First round: 95-50 win over No. 13 Saint Louis

Second round: 94-47 win over No. 12 Toledo

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech

No. 2 UConn (Seattle Region 3)

First round: 95-52 win over No. 15 Vermont

Second round: 77-58 win over No. 7 Baylor

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State (Seattle Region 3)

First round: 80-66 win over No. 14 James Madison

Second round: 71-69 win over No. 6 UNC

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 UConn

No. 2 Iowa (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 95-43 over No. 15 Southeastern La.

Second round: 74-66 over No. 10 Georgia

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 6 Colorado

No. 5 Louisville (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 83-81 win over No. 12 Drake

Second round: 73-51 win over No. 4 Texas

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

No. 6 Colorado (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 82-60 win over No. 11 MTSU

Second round: 61-53 win over No. 3 Duke

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Iowa

No. 8 Ole Miss (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 71-48 over No. 9 Gonzaga

Second round: 54-49 over No. 1 Stanford

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 5 Louisville

Which conference has the most teams in the Sweet 16?

The ACC has the most teams marching on with four: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 5 Louisville and No. 9 Miami (Fl.)

The SEC currently is tied for the second most at three teams -- Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina. A pair of 2-seeds -- Iowa and Maryland -- represent the Big Ten, along with No. 3 Ohio State, to give it three.

Lastly, the Pac-12 also has three teams to tie the second-most mark: No. 2 Utah, No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Colorado.

When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?

The Sweet 16 will be held Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25. That will be followed by the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.