Super Bowl 2023: How to Watch on TV and Stream Online

The biggest sporting event of the year will take place Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs will be trying to win their second championship in the last four seasons, while the Eagles will be vying for their second title in team history, having won their first in 2018.

Here are the details for what could be an epic matchup.

Kickoff Time:

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

TV/Streaming Options:

The game will air this season on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call. Fox Deportes will carry the Spanish-language broadcast of the game.

For those seeking to stream the game, there are multiple options. Fans with subscriptions to online streaming services, including YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV can watch the game via those services.

Who Will Sing the National Anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem prior to the game.

Who is Performing at Halftime?

This year’s musical performance at halftime will feature Rihanna, with other guests expected to join her.

Other Game Details

The Chiefs are 2-2 in Super Bowls, having won the fourth-edition of the game before winning Super Bowl LIV with Patrick Mahomes in 2020.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2018. Jalen Hurts is appearing in his first Super Bowl, and it will be the first in NFL history to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.

The game will also feature brothers Jason Kelce, playing for the Eagles, and Travis Kelce, playing for the Chiefs. This will be the first Super Bowl in NFL history to feature two brothers facing off against one another.

Super Bowl XLVII, which featured the Baltimore Ravens knocking off the San Francisco 49ers, was coached by John Harbaugh, who bested his brother Jim Harbaugh on the other sideline.