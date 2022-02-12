Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical ‘Scrubs' Reunion in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

Donald Faison and Zach Braff share more than just a podcast together...they also share Internet bundles.

The "Scrubs" stars, who are also longtime pals IRL, teamed up for a hilarious T-Mobile Internet commercial for the Super Bowl that will instantly transport you back to the show's hilarious 2007 musical episode.

In the clip, Braff, 46, is complaining about his Internet bill and Faison, 47, is there to recommend T-Mobile's service and competitive pricing. The exchange takes place while they both sing an updated version of "I Feel Pretty" from "West Side Story."

The duo starred in "Scrubs" as medical interns and best friends for the show's nine- season run. The series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.

The pals currently host "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald," a weekly podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.

Best Super Bowl Ads Ever

Last summer, Faison and Braff reunited with former "Scrubs" costars Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio for E!'s "Reunion Road Trip: Back In Scrubs." In the special, the actors reflected on their show and paid tribute to the essential workers working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"'Scrubs' was, obviously, a sitcom with a lot of comedy, but it had a lot of serious moments," Braff shared during the reunion. "You know, you can't make a show about losing life and hospitals without it getting into drama and real-life situations."

He also credited the writing team for creating a show that can "make you laugh, have some bit of surreal fantasy and then, very often, be moving."