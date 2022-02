Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp not only won a ring on Sunday night, he gave one out.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, Rapp proposed to his girlfriend during the celebrations. Adding to a memorable evening, she said yes.

The Rams selected Rapp in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft from the University of Washington. the 24-year-old safety now has a Lombardi trophy to add to his resume.