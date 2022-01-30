How to watch Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Super Bowl LVI matchup is set.

Championship Sunday featured a pair of comebacks, as first Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to stun Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime.

Then, in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the division-rival San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

Now, the Bengals and Rams will battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy in the final game of the 2021 NFL season.

Cincinnati is making its first trip to the Super Bowl since 1988 and third appearance overall, looking to secure the franchise’s first-ever championship. Los Angeles’ most recent Super Bowl appearance came in 2019, a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Rams’ lone Super Bowl victory was in 2000, when the then-St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34. The Rams have a 1-3 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

So will the Bengals claim that elusive first championship or will the Rams double their number of Lombardi Trophies?

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff of Super Bowl 56.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Rams is on Feb. 13. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 will air on NBC.

How can I stream the 2022 Super Bowl?

You can also stream the game live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Where is the 2022 Super Bowl being played?

This year’s Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif. It’s the second straight Super Bowl held at one of the participating teams' home stadiums. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium last year, taking down the Chiefs inside the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium.

Bengals-Rams will be the first Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area since 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a Super Bowl 27 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Who is performing the halftime show of the 2022 Super Bowl?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will team up for one of the most star-studded Super Bowl halftime shows of all time. The quintet will perform after the second quarter of Bengals-Rams.