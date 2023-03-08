NBA

Suns' Kevin Durant Scarily Slips Pregame, Ruled Out of Home Debut Vs. Thunder

Durant will have to wait until a later date to introduce himself to Phoenix

By Sanjesh Singh

Suns' Kevin Durant scarily slips pregame vs. Thunder, ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant had a scary moment pregame ahead of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The new Phoenix Suns star was slated to make his home debut since arriving via trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, but a slip on the court during warm-ups ruled him out of the contest due to an ankle injury.

Durant was in a post-move stance when he drove towards the basket, but a wet spot near the rim saw the 34-year-old forward roll his left ankle. He ultimately finished his on-court work despite being ruled out. 

The Suns were returning home after a four-game road trip in which Durant played in the final three, which all resulted in wins against the Hornets, Bulls and Mavericks

It's not yet clear how long Durant will be out for, but the Suns' next home game is against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 11. 

