niles

Suburban volleyball player turns digs into big donations for cancer research

By Mike Berman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watch indoor volleyball, and you’ll see one player diving everywhere to keep the point alive, and at suburban Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, that player is Caiden Frawley.

“If I wasn’t wearing pants, I’d show you my knees right now and how scraped up and bruised they are,” Frawley says proudly.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

That’s the life of a libero, the defensive specialist and quarterback on the court. Frawley is in his third season as the Dons starting libero, and head coach Peter Maniscalco considers him one of the best in the state, but not just because of his playing ability.

“[He] makes everyone better, cares about others, wants to see the best in other people,” Maniscalco says. “He’s a natural born leader, and he always has been since day one.”

The senior has proven it all spring, but he’s willing to sacrifice cuts and bruises for a cause. Frawley came up with a heartwarming idea to honor his Aunt Mare – as well as a few others in the community – who were recently taken by cancer: a donation to the American Cancer Society for each of his digs.

“One dollar per dig,” the 18 year-old says. “I feel like I can do pretty well in that realm, being a libero and getting digs. I feel like I can succeed in that, and one dollar sounded like a good amount.”

“Anytime he gets a difficult [dig] in defense, the guys on the bench are yelling, ‘That’s a dollar, that’s a dollar’, and it gets them going,” Maniscalco says.

Sports

NASCAR 32 mins ago

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: How to watch, schedule, preview for North Wilkesboro

English Premier League 3 hours ago

2024 Premier League Championship Sunday: How to watch on NBC and Peacock

Maniscalco is going to match the final donation amount, and seven other community residents have agreed to do the same, including some rival coaches. The support is enormously meaningful to Frawley.

“To know there are other people out there who are going to match my amount, and even people who have donated flat, it means a lot to me to know there are people out there who still want to be part of this cause,” says Frawley, who’s headed to college at Marquette after graduation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As the Dons season winds down, Frawley is at 262 digs and counting, each one well worth the bruise or scrape that came with it.

“If I can get a touch on it, to know in my mind that might be one more dollar, it fills my heart a little bit more.”

This article tagged under:

niles
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us