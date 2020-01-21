Suburban Schools Celebrate Jimmy Garoppolo as Quarterback Prepares for Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will soon lead his team into the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and fans in his hometown of Arlington Heights are excited to cheer him on in the big game.

Garoppolo, who attended South Middle School and Rolling Meadows High School, is being celebrated at the schools, and students and faculty gathered together before last week’s NFC Championship game to cheer on the school’s famous alum:

The 28-year-old Garoppolo has been on the roster for two Super Bowls already, serving as Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots, but this will be the first time that he’ll be under center in the contest.

When he does take the field in Miami, the football, basketball and track standout will have plenty of fans in the suburbs.

“He was a hard worker, and he was probably the glue that held our basketball team together,” his former basketball coach Dave Fritner said. “That’s what I’ll remember most about him.”

Garoppolo went on to attend school at Eastern Illinois University before being drafted by the Patriots. He was later traded to the 49ers, where he has found a starting job and a chance to compete for another championship ring.

In 16 games for the 49ers this season, Garoppolo threw for 27 touchdowns and 3,978 passing yards as he guided the club to a 13-3 record.