Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday.

Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update on Curry after the point guard's shoulder recently was re-evaluated. Curry has missed the Warriors' last four games.

"The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress," the Warriors said in a statement, adding that the 34-year-old will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.

Golden State has gone 1-3 since Curry exited the Dec. 14 loss to the Indiana Pacers with his injury. In addition to their Christmas Day matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, the Warriors have six home games over the next two weeks against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Curry never has suffered a shoulder subluxation, he told reporters two days after the injury, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP said Tuesday at Madison Square Garden that he's remaining patient in his recovery.

"This is an interesting one just because I haven't had an injury like this to the shoulder. So it's kind of a wait-and-see approach," Curry said during TNT's broadcast of the Warriors' 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks. "I'm still in the early healing process, so I'm nowhere near, even like, picking up a basketball yet."

Curry's injury initially was expected to keep him out for a few weeks at the least, and the Warriors' latest update gives Dub Nation some clarity -- and hope -- when it comes to the star's recovery.

Because there's no doubt Golden State is a better team with Curry on the floor.