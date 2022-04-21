Star Struck: Sight of Steph Curry Causes Warriors Fan to Get Emotional

Star struck: Sight of Steph causes fan to get emotional originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors might not the traveling road show they once were during their five-year NBA Finals run, but Steph Curry still draws a crowd and causes fans to freak out at his sight.

That happened prior to Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Warriors and Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Curry was leaving the court and heading back to the locker room after pregame warmups when he passed a woman wearing his jersey. She couldn't contain her joy at the two-time NBA MVP stopping for her, jumping several times.

This fan's reaction to getting Steph's autograph is everything 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AxFrlN3eby — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

These moments 🥺 pic.twitter.com/90VGHm5cr9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

Curry signed the back of her jersey, making her day, week, month and year.

In road arenas, fans flock to see Curry. He has that magnetic energy that draws spectators of all ages towards him.

This is a moment that fan will never forget and she has the signature (and video) to commemorate it.