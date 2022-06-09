Southpaw to be inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Southpaw, the official mascot of the Chicago White Sox, is being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Southpaw made his Major League debut on June 13, 2004, and has positively impacted the White Sox community ever since.

To honor Southpaw, there will be an induction ceremony into the Mascot Hall of Fame located in Whiting, Ind., on Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. CT, and fans are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 per person.

On Friday, June 24, there will be a Southpaw Mascot Hall of Fame Celebration, and the first 500 purchasers to the event will receive a Southpaw Mascot Hall of Fame Ring.

Southpaw, a hot dog lover and chocolate milk enthusiast, has a pretty decorated resume to become the 25th inductee of the prestigious site. He has performed at over 6,100 community events since 2004, including an average of over 335 appearances per year.

He was named the 2015-16 Regional Emmy Award Winner and has attended 1,346 Chicago White Sox home games.

Additionally, Southpaw is wonderful with kids and developed Southpaw Strikes Out Bullying, a free school show for kids and teachers.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ mascot, Globie, is also being inducted this year, and the 2020 mascots will also be honored

