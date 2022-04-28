Sounders Score in Last Minute to Tie Pumas in First Leg of Concacaf Champions League Final

The Seattle Sounders rallied down 2-0 to tie the game 2-2 against Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final.

With rain pouring from kick off in Mexico City, both sides struggled to get going with the ball not cooperating with the turf.

Pumas had the first big chance of the game in the 25th minute when Rogerio's low shot was saved wide by Stefan Frei.

But just over 10 minutes later, Pumas were awarded a penalty, which took some time to get to following some controversy over the call.

Pumas striker Juan Dinenno missed the initial kick, but the referee recalled the penalty because Frei was over the line. Dinenno sent Frei the wrong way on the second attempt to net his competition-high 8th goal.

From there, Seattle controlled possession but just couldn't convert anything due to the rough pitch. But just before halftime, Pumas were delivered a major blow when starting right-back Alan Mozo went down with a knee injury.

It didn't matter.

Jesus Rivas, the 19 year old who replaced Mozo, delivered a beautiful cross in the 47th minute which found a rising Dinenno on a header for his second goal of the day.

Seattle was desperate for any sign of life, and that sign materialized when Sounders forward Nicolas Lodeiro converted a penalty shot after a handball.

Now down 2-1 with a trip back to Seattle still in play, all the Sounders needed to do was not concede another goal to keep the matchup win within reach heading into the second leg.

But then in the 94th minute, a quiet moment turned big when Christian Roldan went down in the corner of the penalty box and began screaming for a foul.

Referee Ivan Barton decided to consult with VAR, a move he made often on the night, and awarded the penalty. In the biggest moment of the game, Lodeiro secured the draw with his second penalty of the night.

Seattle now has home-field advantage with a full week of rest ahead of the second leg on May 4. Kick-off time is slated for 7 p.m. PT.