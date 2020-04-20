Social Media Erupts After ‘The Last Dance’ Identifies Obama as ‘Former Chicago Resident’

On Sunday night, ESPN’s new documentary on the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” premiered with the first two episodes of the 10-part series.

The documentary featured an array of former Bulls coaches, players and employees, along with several others who have connections to the team – one being former President Barack Obama.

Obama, a known Bulls superfan, recalled being unable to buy Bulls tickets growing up in Chicago during the dynasty years.

The filmmakers chose to identify America’s 44th president as ‘Former Chicago Resident,’ to which the internet exploded.

Barack Obama “Former Chicago Resident” #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Z61McoSTwS — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) April 20, 2020

Oh I know that guy! That’s uhhh... he’s that former Chicago resident! pic.twitter.com/uJl2maOgfj — Sam Heagney (@Shmeagney) April 20, 2020

my new goal in life is to meet the person who decided Barack Obama would be "Former Chicago Resident" pic.twitter.com/B3OA1YxCu1 — meppers_ (@meppers_) April 20, 2020

An account has even since emerged, @FmrChiResident, tweeting photos of Obama spending time in Chicago.

The first episode also featured former President Bill Clinton, whom the filmmakers identified as ‘Former Governor of Arkansas.’