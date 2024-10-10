How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in Mauricio Pochettino's debut game

A new era is about to get underway for the U.S. men's national team.

After just over a month since being officially announced, new head coach Mauricio Pochettino will finally take the sidelines during the October two-game international break.

Though the October break includes only friendly fixtures for the U.S., it'll be a smoother transition for Pochettino to implement his style without immediate pressure, with 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations being likely.

Up first is a friendly versus Panama, a nation which Pochettino is expected to beat. Here's everything to know to watch the game:

When is the USMNT vs. Panama game?

The U.S. and Panama will meet on Saturday, Oct. 12.

What time is the USMNT vs. Panama game?

Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Panama game?

Q2 Stadium, home of MLS side Austin FC, is the venue for the match.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Panama game

The USMNT-Panama game will be broadcast in English on TNT, with Telemundo and Universo airing the game in Spanish.

How to live stream the USMNT vs. Panama game

USMNT-Panama will be available to live stream in English on Max, while Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

