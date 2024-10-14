New head coach Mauricio Pochettino got a good taste of American soccer with a 2-0 debut win versus Panama on Saturday. But now it's time for the first real test.

The U.S. men's national team will take on Mexico, its fiercest rivals, to close out the October international break.

Though the stakes aren't as high since the game is just an international friendly, it'll provide an opportunity for Pochettino to get a result against one of the region's historically top nations, despite Mexico being out of form for a while.

And it'll be tough for Pochettino to do so as several key players were ruled out following the Panama game. Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen and Marlon Fossey are out of the equation for this clash.

Here's what to know for the game:

When is the USMNT vs. Mexico game?

The U.S. and Mexico will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

What time is the USMNT vs. Mexico game?

Kickoff time is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Mexico game?

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Mexico game

The USMNT-Mexico game will be broadcast on TNT.

How to live stream the USMNT vs. Mexico game

The USMNT-Mexico game will be available to stream online on Max.

