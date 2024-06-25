USMNT

USMNT to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches

An additional match is possible to be added for the October window.

The United States will play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in friendly matches in September and October.

The U.S. faces Canada on Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Kansas, then meets New Zealand three days later in Cincinnati. The match against Panama is on Oct. 12 in Austin, Texas, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

All three games are on FIFA international dates, which means Europe-based players are available for selection.

Scheduling opponents in September and October was complicated by South American and Asian World Cup qualifying, and Nations League matches in Europe.

