Tyler Adams says USMNT tunes out criticism from former players

Tyler Adams says the U.S. soccer team has tuned out criticism from former players.

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, who share the American goals record with 57 each, are among those who have been critical of current regulars not in the struggling roster preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“We don’t talk about that internally as a group," Adams said Wednesday during a Zoom interview with The Associated Press. "The noise on the outside is the noise on the outside. I think we need to focus on what we need to do as a group and continue to build.”

Star Christian Pulisic is skipping the June camp and Gold Cup to rest after playing about 120 games for club and country over two seasons.

“Whether it was Gold Cup, whether it was Copa (América), whether it was Confederations Cup, whether it was the World Cup, I wasn’t going to miss competitions,” Dempsey said last week on the “Men in Blazers” podcast. “For me, I don’t understand it because that wasn’t my mentality. I always wanted to play in those games.”

Watching Portugal celebrate its win over Spain in Sunday’s European Nations League final, Donovan said on the Fox postgame show: “I can’t help but think about our guys on vacation not wanting to play in Gold Cup.”

Pulisic has not spoken publicly of his decision.

The U.S. has lost four straight games, its longest skid since 2007, following a 4-0 rout Tuesday night by Switzerland.

“This is part of the process,” Adams said. “You’re going to win games. You’re going to lose games. It’s about continuing to build that. I think we’re on the right path. We have to continue to build and try the things that we’ve been training. It’ll take a little bit of time, but it will come together.”

Adams didn't dress for the Switzerland friendly but is confident he will be ready for the Gold Cup, where the Americans open Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago.

“A little turf toe-type injury. More of an overuse thing probably than anything — overload. It was something that I picked up when I came into camp,” Adams said. “Progressing well right now, but just trying to be smart and manage it.”

Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup, funded a pair of mini-pitches at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie, New York, near his home in Wappinger. He spoke on the Zoom about his work with Allstate, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Black Star Soccer to construct fields about the size of basketball courts at the Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit and The Bell Avenue School in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.

“Before the World Cup hopefully we plan to do one more with a city unnamed yet,” Adams said. “It’s something that I think has real impact, continues to grow the sport, serves underserved communities.”

Now 26, Adams is feeling back to his old self. He had back surgery last July with Dr. Robert Watkins and returned to the field with England's Bournemouth on Oct. 26. Adams played in 28 Premier League matches this season after being limited to three in 2023-24 because of leg injuries.

“It’s definitely enjoyable when you’re healthy,” he said. "The 16-to-18 months that it was just on and off inconsistency is something I never had in my career and never had to battle. And then when it hits you and you go through that, you just learn different ways to navigate things, enjoy life, just not take things for granted, all the little things."

Since Mauricio Pochettino took over as U.S. coach last fall, players have had more autonomy to break away from rigid positioning employed by his predecessor, Gregg Berhalter.

“From a positional standpoint, obviously we had probably a little bit of a different structure under Gregg,” Adams said. “Maurizio gives the players freedom to find spots they’re comfortable in and see how they can affect the game in different ways. I think our attacking players definitely have freedom to try and find the ball and create things in the right areas of the field. So, yeah, I think he gives everyone freedom, but there’s still structure to the way that we want to play.”

Adams will be with the U.S. team in Austin, Texas, next Wednesday, and following intently when the Premier League releases its 2025-26 schedule at 3 a.m. CDT. He feels improved because of his time with Leeds in 2022-23 and Bournemouth the past two seasons.

“After you play in the Premier League, every game feels slow,'” he said. “No matter what game I play in now the game feels slow. You look at your schedule when the season comes out and you have to play in a row Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, all these big games back to back to back you just learn how to make decisions quicker and if you don’t, you get punished."

