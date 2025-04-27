The world's biggest soccer league is about to crown a new champion.

However, the 2024-25 English Premier League campaign did not have a thrilling title race compared to recent years.

Liverpool cruised through most of the season in the first year with manager Arne Slot in charge. The Reds did so with just one signing in Federico Chiesa, but the Italian winger couldn't shake off his injury-prone past in his first year with England. Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk lived up to their all-timer status all season.

Manchester City, the reigning champs and winners of four straight, failed to sustain a challenge following Rodri's ACL tear. Arsenal, runners up in each of the last two seasons, also suffered from multiple important injuries and questionable refereeing decisions.

Manchester United, historically one of the greatest teams, continued its slump and could've been in a relegation battle if the newly promoted clubs possessed better talent.

So, which clubs have the most Premier League titles? Here's what to know:

Who has the most Premier League titles?

Counting only the trophies won in the Premier League era that began in 1992, Man United has won the most league titles with 13. The Red Devils finished as runner-ups seven times.

Here's the full list of teams with at least one Premier League trophy to their name:

1. Manchester United: 13 (1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)

2. Manchester City: 8 (2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24)

3. Chelsea: 5 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17)

4. Arsenal: 3 (1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04)

5. Liverpool: 1 (2019-20)

6. Blackburn: 1 (1994-95)

7. Leicester City: 1 (2015-16)

Who has the most league titles in English soccer?

Expanding to seasons beyond the Premier League's inception, Man United still has the most titles in English soccer. Here's the top five (parentheses years mention only pre-Premier League titles):

1. Manchester United: 20 (1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67)

2. Liverpool: 19 (1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90)

3. Arsenal: 13 (1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91)

4. Manchester City: 10 (1936–37, 1967–68)

5. Everton: 9 (1890–91, 1914–15, 1927–28, 1931–32, 1938–39, 1962–63, 1969–70, 1984–85, 1986–87)

