MLS

St. Louis MLS team fires coach Bradley Carnell in second season

Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

St. Louis City has fired coach Bradley Carnell amid a disappointing second season for the MLS team.

The team announced the move on Monday two days after blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver. St. Louis City (3-7-10) is 12th in the 14-team Western Conference a year after becoming the first expansion team to win a conference regular-season title.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The team lost to Kansas City in the first round of last year's playoffs.

Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis.

“Given Bradley’s many contributions to the club, this was not an easy decision,” St. Louis City Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement released by the team. “Unfortunately, based on our Year 2 results to date, we believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club as we regroup and look to improve both our performance and our results.”

Carnell was hired as the team's first manager in January 2022 and received a contract extension before this season.

St. Louis City faces San Jose on Wednesday night.

Soccer

Soccer Jul 4

Messi, Argentina survive penalty kicks vs. Ecuador, advance to Copa America semis

NWSL Jul 3

San Diego Wave calls former employee's allegations on social media false and defamatory

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLS
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us