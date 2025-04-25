NWSL submits request for lower-tier women's league to develop players

The National Women's Soccer League has asked U.S. Soccer to sanction a lower division women's professional soccer league that could launch as early as next year.

The six-team league would sit on the second tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid, below the NWSL and the USL Women's Super League, and would serve to develop young players.

The NWSL on Friday confirmed that it had “formally submitted an application and supporting documentation for a new for a Division II league” with the U.S. Soccer Federation. The move was first reported by CBS Sports.

“As a global leader in the women’s soccer landscape both on and off the pitch, the NWSL and its member clubs are committed to growing our sport in meaningful ways,” the league said in a statement. “The demand for professional soccer has never been higher. We look forward to working to build a strong foundation for future generations of players, officials and coaches and ensure the continued advancement of the women’s game.”

U.S. Soccer has certain conditions for Division II sanctioning, including a minimum number of teams and stadiums that seat at least 2,000. In the case of the NWSL, all of the lower-division teams would be affiliated with top-tier clubs, sharing ownership and infrastructure.

The NWSL clubs that would field a Division II team include the Kansas City Current, Bay FC, North Carolina Courage, Racing Louisville, Gotham FC, Orlando Pride, Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit.