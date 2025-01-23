Soccer

Norwegian soccer clubs vote to drop VAR, could set precedent

A decision on the future of VAR will be made by the Norwegian soccer federation in March.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Norway could become the first country in Europe to abandon the Video Assistant Referee system after a vote Wednesday by the country’s top soccer clubs.

Nineteen clubs voted against continuing the use of VAR while 13 voted for keeping it, according to a statement by Norsk Toppfotball, the organization that represents the 32 teams in Norway’s top two divisions.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A decision on the future of VAR will be made by the Norwegian soccer federation in March.

English Premier League Jun 6, 2024

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Soccer Jul 24, 2024

What is VAR? What to know about the 2024 Paris Olympics technology

Nov 11, 2022

VAR Still Controversial 4 Years After Its World Cup Debut

“We see that the technology has potential but through today’s discussion and subsequent vote we see that a majority of our clubs believe that the current version of VAR does not work well enough,” said Cato Haug, the chairman of Norsk Toppfotball.

Norwegian fans have criticized the system, saying it ruins the flow of the game. Neighboring Sweden has refused to introduce VAR amid similar objections.

In England, Premier League clubs voted to keep the system earlier this year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SoccerNorway
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us