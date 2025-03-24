MLS

Montreal's Laurent Courtois becomes first MLS coach fired in 2025 season

The new MLS season is only five games in.

Montreal's Laurent Courtois became the first Major League Soccer coach fired since the start of the season, dismissed Monday after the team opened with four losses and a tie.

Assistant coach Marco Donadel was promoted to interim coach, two days after a 3-0 defeat at Nashville.

Montreal hasn't scored since an opening 3-2 loss to Atlanta on Feb. 22, the first of seven straight league road games.

Courtois replaced Hernán Losada on Jan. 9, 2024, the team's 10th coach since entering MLS in 2012. Montreal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference last year with 11 wins, 13 losses and 10 draws, then lost its opening playoff match to Atlanta on penalty kicks.

