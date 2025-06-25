Lionel Messi's $20.4M salary leads MLS in 2025. See the full list

Salaries for the 2025 Major League Soccer season have been revealed, and it's not shocking to see who leads the pack.
That player is Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, who has a base salary of $12 million. His guaranteed compensation boosts that amount even further.
Two other Miami star veterans join Messi in the top 10, while some marquee names did not make the top 10.
So, who are the highest-paid MLS players this season? Here's what to know:
Who is the highest-paid MLS player?
In 2025, Messi is the highest-paid player with a guaranteed compensation of $20.4 million, per the MLS Players Association.
Who are the highest-paid MLS players?
Along with Messi, here's a look at the highest-paid MLS players in 2025 in terms of guaranteed compensation:
1. Lionel Messi, RW, Inter Miami: $20.4 million
2. Lorenzo Insigne, LW, Toronto: $15.4 million
3. Sergio Busquets, DM, Inter Miami: $8.7 million
4. Miguel Almiron, RW, Atlanta United: $7.8 million
5. Hirving Lozano, LW, San Diego FC: $7.6 million
6. Federico Bernardeschi, RW, Toronto: $6.2 million
7. Emil Forsberg, AM, New York Red Bulls: $6.03 million
8. Jordi Alba, LB, Inter Miami: $6 million
9. Riqui Puig, CM, LA Galaxy: $5.7 million
10. Jonathan Bamba, LW, Chicago Fire: $5.5 million
11. Hany Mukhtar, AM, Nashville: $5.3 million
12. Christian Benteke, ST, D.C. United: $4.9 million
13. Alexey Miranchuk, AM, Atlanta United: $4.8 million
14. Evander, AM/CM, FC Cincinnati: $4.73 million
15. Carles Gil, AM, New England Revolution: $4.7 million
Which stars are missing from the top 15?
Several big names did not make the top 15. Here are other key players and their respective salaries:
Denis Bouanga, LW, LAFC: $3.7 million
Olivier Giroud, ST, LAFC: $3.6 million
Brandon Vazquez, ST, Austin: $3.5 million
Wilfried Zaha, LW/ST, Charlotte: $2.6 million
Chicho Arango, ST, San Jose Earthquakes: $2.2 million
Luis Suarez, ST, Inter Miami: $1.5 million
Marco Reus, AM/CM, LA Galaxy: $1.13 million
Tim Ream, CB, Charlotte: $1.12 million
Hugo Lloris, GK, LAFC: $700,000