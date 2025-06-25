Lionel Messi's $20.4M salary leads MLS in 2025. See the full list

Salaries for the 2025 Major League Soccer season have been revealed, and it's not shocking to see who leads the pack.

That player is Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, who has a base salary of $12 million. His guaranteed compensation boosts that amount even further.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two other Miami star veterans join Messi in the top 10, while some marquee names did not make the top 10.

So, who are the highest-paid MLS players this season? Here's what to know:

Who is the highest-paid MLS player?

In 2025, Messi is the highest-paid player with a guaranteed compensation of $20.4 million, per the MLS Players Association.

Who are the highest-paid MLS players?

Along with Messi, here's a look at the highest-paid MLS players in 2025 in terms of guaranteed compensation:

1. Lionel Messi, RW, Inter Miami: $20.4 million

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

2. Lorenzo Insigne, LW, Toronto: $15.4 million

3. Sergio Busquets, DM, Inter Miami: $8.7 million

4. Miguel Almiron, RW, Atlanta United: $7.8 million

5. Hirving Lozano, LW, San Diego FC: $7.6 million

6. Federico Bernardeschi, RW, Toronto: $6.2 million

7. Emil Forsberg, AM, New York Red Bulls: $6.03 million

8. Jordi Alba, LB, Inter Miami: $6 million

9. Riqui Puig, CM, LA Galaxy: $5.7 million

10. Jonathan Bamba, LW, Chicago Fire: $5.5 million

11. Hany Mukhtar, AM, Nashville: $5.3 million

12. Christian Benteke, ST, D.C. United: $4.9 million

13. Alexey Miranchuk, AM, Atlanta United: $4.8 million

14. Evander, AM/CM, FC Cincinnati: $4.73 million

15. Carles Gil, AM, New England Revolution: $4.7 million

Which stars are missing from the top 15?

Several big names did not make the top 15. Here are other key players and their respective salaries:

Denis Bouanga, LW, LAFC: $3.7 million

Olivier Giroud, ST, LAFC: $3.6 million

Brandon Vazquez, ST, Austin: $3.5 million

Wilfried Zaha, LW/ST, Charlotte: $2.6 million

Chicho Arango, ST, San Jose Earthquakes: $2.2 million

Luis Suarez, ST, Inter Miami: $1.5 million

Marco Reus, AM/CM, LA Galaxy: $1.13 million

Tim Ream, CB, Charlotte: $1.12 million

Hugo Lloris, GK, LAFC: $700,000

Here are key dates to know for the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.