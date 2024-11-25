Who is playing in the MLS Conference Finals? How to watch, schedule, more

Then there were four.

With the first two rounds of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in the books, the conference finals are next.

It's been a tournament filled with upset after upset, as no No. 1 seed and just one No. 2 seed survived until the final four. No. 1 Inter Miami and No. 1 LAFC were both eliminated, including defending champions No. 2 Columbus Crew.

So, which teams are left and what is the upcoming schedule? Here's everything to know for the MLS Conference Finals:

Which MLS teams are still in the playoffs?

Entering the conference finals, the four teams still alive are No. 2 LA Galaxy, No. 4 Seattle Sounders, No. 4 Orlando City and No. 7 New York Red Bulls.

What is the MLS Cup Conference Finals schedule?

Here's a look at the remaining schedule, with the higher seed hosting the single-elimination game:

Eastern Conference

No. 4 Orlando City vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Western Conference

No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 4 Seattle Sounders: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Who will host the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The team with the higher seed will host the one-game final. Should No. 4 Orlando and No. 4 Seattle meet, the Sounders would host the game due to having the superior regular-season record.

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The final will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7.

How to watch, livestream the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will be available to watch through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Select games will be free, though to have access to every single match through the pass will cost $9.99.

Who won the last MLS Cup Final?

The 2023 MLS Cup Final was won by the Columbus Crew, who beat LAFC 2-1 at home. Columbus will not repeat after losing in the first round to the Red Bulls.