Argentina

Messi, Argentina will play 2 warm-up matches in US ahead of Copa America

The games are slated for early June.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Defending champion Argentina will prepare for the upcoming Copa America tournament by playing warm-up matches against Ecuador and Guatemala next month in the United States.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will face Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 9, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said Thursday. Five days later, the reigning World Cup champions will play Guatemala at Commanders Field in Washington, D.C.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

That will be Argentina's last warm-up game before it opens its Copa América campaign on June 20 against Canada in Atlanta.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will have to submit his final 26-man roster for the tournament on June 12.

MLS 2 hours ago

Here are the highest-paid MLS players in 2024 season

MLS May 13

MLS' San Diego FC in advanced talks with legendary defender Sergio Ramos: Report

Scaloni is leaning toward selecting most of the players that won the country’s third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina will be in Group A, which also includes Chile and Peru.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Argentina
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us