English Premier League

How to watch Liverpool-Everton Merseyside derby on Peacock: Stream, time and more

The last league derby at Goodison ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will the last edition of the Merseyside derby be topped this time around?

As a refresher, Everton hosted Liverpool in the last derby at Goodison Park in a rescheduled game on Feb. 12. Beto opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 11th minute, before Alexis Mac Allister equalized for the Reds five minutes later.

Of course, it was Mo Salah who broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute for a 2-1 lead. But Everton had one last push in the eighth minute of stoppage time, resulting in an iconic and emphatic Peter Drury [James] "Tarkowski" call.

Less than two months later, Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield as the Reds look to close out the Premier League title, currently being nine points ahead of Arsenal with this game in hand. The Toffees are in no man's land on the table, too high to relegate but not high enough for a European spot, being level on points with 14th-place Tottenham.

Here's what to know to catch the next edition of the Merseyside derby:

When is the Liverpool-Everton game?

Liverpool and Everton will meet again on Wednesday, April 2.

What time is the Liverpool-Everton game?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Liverpool-Everton game?

The second league derby of the season will be at Anfield, home of Liverpool.

Where to watch, stream Liverpool vs. Everton

The Liverpool-Everton derby will be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

