WATCH: Lamine Yamal's goal helps Barcelona rout Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico

Yamal made history in the process with his goal

By Sanjesh Singh

Lamine Yamal let the Santiago Bernabeu crowd know: Remember the name.

With Barcelona already up 2-0 at Real Madrid in Saturday's El Clasico, Yamal got his chance to put a stamp on the game.

In a counter attack in the 77th minute, Yamal got on the end of Raphinha's pass and drilled the ball with his weak foot past Andriy Yunin.

Yamal, who turned 17 in July, became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history as he continues to rise in the sport.

Barcelona ended up winning 4-0 in a stunning scoreline that warned the rest of La Liga. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a two-minute brace (54, 56) in the second half before Yamal's strike.

Raphinha then sealed the deal further with the fourth goal in the 84th minute. The Brazilian winger is in the form of his life after netting a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek.

Barcelona is now first in La Liga with 30 points, having won 10 games, drawn none and lost just once. Madrid fell six points back as injury woes are taking its toll on the depth of the squad.

