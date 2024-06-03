USWNT

How to watch USWNT vs. South Korea in second June friendly

The USWNT beat South Korea 4-0 on Saturday.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's the U.S. women's national team vs. South Korea 2.0.

After the USWNT beat South Korea 4-0 on Saturday to mark Emma Hayes' head-coaching debut, the two teams will go at it again very soon.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

The 4-0 rout saw Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson both score twice as the team continues to prep for the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning in late July.

With a rematch looming, the U.S. can continue to build on its momentum if it produces another convincing result. Here's what to know about the game:

When is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

The USWNT will play South Korea again on Tuesday, June 4.

What time is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Soccer

soccer 13 hours ago

Kylian Mbappé officially joins Real Madrid, ending PSG saga

USWNT Jun 1

Emma Hayes victorious in debut as US women's national team head coach

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Allianz Field, home of the Minnesota United, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USWNT vs. South Korea game

Saturday's game will be available to broadcast in English on truTV with a stream on Max. A Spanish broadcast will be available on Universo with a stream on Peacock.

What is South Korea's FIFA ranking?

South Korea is the No. 20-ranked international women's team, as of FIFA's latest ranking on March 15. For comparison's sake, the USWNT is at No. 4.

This article tagged under:

USWNT
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us