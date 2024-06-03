How to watch USWNT vs. South Korea in second June friendly

It's the U.S. women's national team vs. South Korea 2.0.

After the USWNT beat South Korea 4-0 on Saturday to mark Emma Hayes' head-coaching debut, the two teams will go at it again very soon.

The 4-0 rout saw Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson both score twice as the team continues to prep for the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning in late July.

With a rematch looming, the U.S. can continue to build on its momentum if it produces another convincing result. Here's what to know about the game:

When is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

The USWNT will play South Korea again on Tuesday, June 4.

What time is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Allianz Field, home of the Minnesota United, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USWNT vs. South Korea game

Saturday's game will be available to broadcast in English on truTV with a stream on Max. A Spanish broadcast will be available on Universo with a stream on Peacock.

What is South Korea's FIFA ranking?

South Korea is the No. 20-ranked international women's team, as of FIFA's latest ranking on March 15. For comparison's sake, the USWNT is at No. 4.