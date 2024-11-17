How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Leg 2 of Nations League quarterfinals

The U.S. men's national team is headed for a close-out game.

After beating Jamaica on the road 1-0 in the first leg on Thursday, the U.S. will return home to host the second leg for a chance to punch its ticket to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The first leg started eventfully, with Ricardo Pepi netting off a Christian Pulisic assist in the opening minutes before Matt Turner avenged his mistake with a penalty save not long after.

Should the U.S. advance, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Honduras, Canada and Suriname are all still in the mix.

Here's what to know for the second leg between the U.S. and Jamaica:

When is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

The U.S. and Jamaica will next meet on Monday, Nov. 18.

What time is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

Energizer Park, home of MLS club St. Louis City SC, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica game on TV

The USMNT-Jamaica game will be broadcast in English on TNT and truTV. NBC's Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT vs. Jamaica game online

The game will be available to stream in English on Max, while Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

