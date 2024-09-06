How to watch USMNT vs. Canada in first September international friendly

The U.S. men's national team is back for the 2024-25 campaign.

The last time the USMNT took the pitch was during the 2024 Paris Olympics, though that was primarily an under-21 squad with a different head coach in Marko Mitrovic.

Now the senior players will take the field, such as AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, Crystal Palace's Matt Turner and Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, among others.

On the coaching front, Gregg Berhalter assistant Mikey Varas will be in charge with the deal for Mauricio Pochettino not yet formally announced.

Up first in the USMNT's two-game slate is Canada, a nation it has fared well against in recent years. Here's everything to know about the friendly:

When is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

The U.S. and Canada will meet on Saturday, Sept. 7.

What time is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

Kickoff time is slated for 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

Children's Mercy Park, home of MLS side Sporting Kansas City, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Canada game live, on TV

The USMNT-Canada game will be broadcast live in English on TBS and on Telemundo and Universo in Spanish.

How to livestream the USMNT vs. Canada game

The USMNT-Canada game will be available to stream on Max in English and Peacock in Spanish.

