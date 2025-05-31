How to watch LAFC-Club America play for Club World Cup spot: TV, stream, more

Who will be the last team to punch their ticket to the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States?

Will it be Major League Soccer side LAFC? Or will a spot formerly occupied by a Mexican club go to Liga MX side Club America?

After FIFA pulled Leon out of the tournament due to ownership reasons, the soccer governing body orchestrated this matchup to determine which club would be the replacement.

It's dubbed as the "$10 million game" due to the cash prize up for grabs, with the winner set to take Leon's spot in Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia).

LAFC, off to a mixed start in MLS, is led by attackers Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud, with veteran keeper Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

Club America is arguably the biggest club in Mexico, especially from a trophy standpoint. Mexican striker Henry Martin and Alex Zendejas of the USMNT are the key attackers, while defender Israel Reyes and goalie Luis Malagon will be just as vital.

Here's how to watch the LAFC-America match, with the winner going to the Club World Cup:

When is the LAFC-Club America game?

LAFC and Club America will meet on Saturday, May 31.

What time is the LAFC-Club America game?

Kickoff time is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the LAFC-Club America game?

LAFC's BMO Stadium is the venue for the game, so there will be home-field advantage for the MLS club.

How to watch the LAFC-Club America game on TV

The LAFC-America game will be broadcast on DAZN.

How to stream the LAFC-Club America game online

The LAFC-America game will be available to stream for free online on DAZN.com and the DAZN app.

