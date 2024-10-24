How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Games, times, broadcast info

There are no shortages of storylines for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Will Lionel Messi add to his legendary resume by leading Inter Miami to glory alongside Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets? They've already won the Supporters' Shield and will be pursuing more hardware.

The Columbus Crew will also try to repeat after beating LAFC in the cup final last season, as Cucho Hernandez and Darlington Nagbe continue to play key roles.

Or will the LA Galaxy add to their MLS Cup tally after finally reclaiming their spot among the league elites? The addition of German star Marco Reus could propel them to glory.

But how can you watch all the action go down? Here's everything to know:

When do the MLS Cup Playoffs start?

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs began on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the wild card round. The No. 8 and 9 seeds in each conference duked it out for the chance to play the respective No. 1 seed in the conference.

What is the MLS Cup Playoffs format?

Here's the order in which the MLS Cup Playoffs are completed:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Wild Card round

Round one best-of-three games (1-1-1 format)

Conference semifinals

Conference finals

MLS Cup Final

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs dates

Here's a look at when the games will be played:

Wild Card round: Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Wednesday, Oct. 23

Round one best-of-three games (1-1-1 format): Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 10

Conference semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 24

Conference finals: Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1

MLS Cup Final: Saturday, Dec. 7

The full game-by-game schedule can be found here.

How to watch, livestream the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will be available to watch through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Select games will be free, though to have access to every single match through the pass will cost $9.99.

Who won the last MLS Cup Final?

The 2023 MLS Cup Final was won by the Columbus Crew, who beat LAFC 2-1 at home. Columbus will be in the mix to repeat again with manager Wilfried Nancy at the helm.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.