Gadi Kinda, who played pro soccer in Israel and for Sporting KC, dies at 31 

Gadi Kinda, a midfielder on the Israeli national soccer team who previously played for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, died Tuesday. He was 31.

Kinda's Israeli club, Maccabi Haifa, announced his death following his hospitalization for an undisclosed condition.

Kinda played for Sporting Kansas City from 2020-23 and signed with Maccabi Haifa in January 2024. He played his final match March 29.

Born in Ethiopia, Kinda moved to Israel when he was 3. He played professionally for Ashdod SC and Beitar Jerusalem before he joined Sporting Kansas City. He also played four years on the Israeli national team.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among fans who offered condolences to Kinda's family. Kinda started 48 of 64 matches with Sporting Kansas City and scored 14 goals.

“Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him,” the MLS wrote in a post on X.