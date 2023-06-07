Chicago Fire welcomes Lionel Messi to MLS with a hype video

Lionel Messi made his move to the MLS official on Wednesday, announcing his plan to join Inter Miami.

To welcome Messi to the MLS and Inter Miami, the Chicago Fire released a hype video to promote their October game against Messi.

The Chicago Fire's Soldier Field schedule for 2023 has been active since the start of its season in March, but all eyes will now shift to their future contest against Inter Miami amid confirmation of Messi joining their Oct. 4 opponent.

Messi told SPORT and Mundo Depotivo he plans to sign with Inter Miami.

Breaking: Lionel Messi says he's going to play for Inter Miami, he told SPORT and Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/G6j0yNRaMr — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2023

Back on June 3, Messi said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a resounding amount of boos from the crowd. In two seasons at PSG, Messi won two French leagues and the French Champions Trophy and notched 32 goals and 35 assists in all competitions.

His contract, reportedly, stems from two years with Inter Miami. But, according to CBS, he has revenue shares with new MLS subscribers via Apple TV+ and a profit-sharing deal with Adidas, too.

The Chicago Fire are currently 3-8-5 and hold 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot above Messi's newfound team, Inter Miami.

Check back for updates on this story.

