‘Berhalter has to go': USMNT world reacts to early Copa America exit

The U.S. men's national team just suffered its latest embarrassment.
The USMNT lost to Uruguay 1-0 in the final group game of the Copa America, ending its run early in the tournament.
With just two years to go until the 2026 World Cup on home soil, the Copa America was a chance for the U.S. to prove it can go far against quality teams. However, the U.S. couldn't advance from a group comprising Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.
At the minimum, the U.S. needed to advance past the group and see what would happen in the knockout stages. But consecutive losses to Panama and Uruguay saw that fall apart, with plenty of questions surrounding head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Berhalter was controversially re-hired in June of 2023, and nothing has changed since. Berhalter hasn't been able to lift the U.S. to wins against tougher teams, with most successes coming against smaller sides.
Here's how social media reacted to the USMNT's Copa America exit:
The senior USMNT side will be back in action on Sept. 7 when it faces Canada, which advanced into the Copa America knockout rounds. Mexico also failed to qualify after finishing third in its group.