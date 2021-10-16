Sky's Courtney Vandersloot Sets Single Postseason Assists Record

Sky's Vandersloot sets single postseason assists record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot has been dominant for her team during the playoffs.

After Friday's 86-50 victory against the Phoenix Mercury, Vandersloot became the first WNBA player to total three double figure assist games in a WNBA Finals series. She also became the first player to have four career double-figure assist games in the Finals.

The guard finished Game 3 with 10 assists, passing Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird for most WNBA playoff games with double-digit assists (10). Vandersloot also recorded the most assists in a single postseason (87) in WNBA history.

Hours before tip-off, Vandersloot was named to the All-WNBA second team for the third time in her career.

In Game 2, Vandersloot led the offense with 20 points, 14 assists and had a running lay-up to tie the game with 4.4 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, the Sky lost to the Mercury in overtime.

"I think it's special," Sky head coach James Wade told CBS after her Game 2 performance. "It really is hard for me to focus on individual accomplishments. She's done a great job."

The Sky made their first WNBA Finals performance in 2014. They lost the title to the Mercury in a three-game sweep.

Now the Sky (2-1) look to make a comeback against the Mercury for a chance at winning the title in front of a sold-out home crowd Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

"We know that they're (Mercury) a fantastic team and they're gonna come in and they're gonna be ready," two-time MVP Candace Parker said after Game 3's victory. "They're gonna get rest and they're gonna come back stronger. We got to do our part."