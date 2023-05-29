Sixers to hire Nick Nurse as new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a decision.

Nick Nurse will be the next head coach of the Sixers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark and Noah Levick on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Nurse, 55, led the Toronto Raptors for the last five seasons. The 2020 NBA Coach of the Year was fired by the Raptors after a 41-41 season ended with a loss in the play-in tournament.

He compiled a 227-163 record in his Toronto tenure, with his greatest accomplishment coming in his first year when the Raptors won the NBA championship. That playoff run, of course, included a buzzer-beating second-round win in Game 7 over the Sixers. Philadelphia got its revenge against Nurse in the 2022 playoffs, defeating Toronto 4-2 in the first round.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has prior experience with Nurse, who he hired to be the Houston Rockets' G-League coach back in 2011.

The Sixers fired Doc Rivers after three seasons following their second-round loss to the Boston Celtics.