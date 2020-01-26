Signs Outside United Center Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The LED signs outside of the United Center in Chicago were lit up on Sunday night in tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The building, home to the Chicago Bulls, played host to Bryant on numerous occasions, and lit up in purple and gold to honor his memory:

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the NBA community as we all mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all individuals lost in today's tragic accident. Mamba was a legend in the game and in life. He will forever be missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FtrE3SIJ0F — United Center (@UnitedCenter) January 27, 2020

"Mamba was a legend in the game and in life. He will forever be missed," arena management said in a social media post.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers were killed Sunday when their helicopter crashed in the mountains near Calabasas, California. The NTSB is launching an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Bryant appeared in 18 NBA All-Star Games, winning five NBA championships and finishing his career as the league's third-leading scorer of all time.

Tributes are expected in February when the NBA All-Star Game comes to Chicago, with the contest set for Feb. 16.