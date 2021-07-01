Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2021 MLB All-Star Game Starters

Ohtani, Vlad Jr. headline 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
MLB’s top players will take the field on July 13 for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, and now we know who will take the field first.
The All-Star starters, as determined by fans in Phase 2 voting, were announced Thursday night. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, teammate Mike Trout and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headline the American League squad, while San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado lead the National League team.
Here are the full positional starters for the American League and National League:
AL
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Second base: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
Left field: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays
Center field: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Right field: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL
Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second base: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Third base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Left field: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds
Center field: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
Right field: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds
The Blue Jays have the most All-Star starters with three. The Red Sox, Angels, Braves and Reds all have two and six teams have a single representative.
Of the 17 players announced as starters, nine are first-time All-Stars: Guerrero, Semien, Devers, Hernandez, Ohtani, Tatis, Frazier, Castellanos and Winker.
The American League has won seven straight All-Star Games dating back to 2012 (there was no contest in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortened season).
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both pitching staffs, will be announced on Sunday, July 4.