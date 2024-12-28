Sports

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani to be a father, announces wife's pregnancy

Ohtani did not specify when the couple’s little one is due, nor did he reveal the gender.

By Karla Rendon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Baby Ohtani is making its way to the world, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on social media on Saturday.

The World Series champion announced he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child. In a sweet post, Ohtani posted a photograph of his beloved pooch, Decoy, along with a peach-colored baby onesie, baby shoes and a photograph of an ultrasound censored with a baby emoji.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon,” the slugger captioned his post.

Ohtani did not specify when the couple’s little one is due nor did he reveal the gender.

In February, Ohtani shared he was married but he did not immediately disclose his wife’s name. In March, the Dodgers posted a photograph of Ohtani and Tanaka.

The expectant mother is also a professional athlete who last played in the Women's Japan Basketball League with the Fujitsu Red Wave in 2023.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dodgers
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us