Serena Williams

Serena Williams Translates Tennis Success Into Booming Business Venture

Serena Williams has built quite an empire off the tennis court – launching Serena Ventures in 2014, which aims to support diversity and underrepresented communities.

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Serena Williams translates tennis success into booming business venture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Success runs in Serena Williams' blood.

The 41-year-old tennis legend who announced her retirement in August is wasting no time in growing Serena Ventures, a company focused on diversity. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started Serena Ventures in 2014, working with businesses that have founders from underrepresented groups.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In March, the company raised $111 million for an early-stage venture capital fund created to support diverse founders in technological industries. Prior to her retirement, Williams told Bloomberg that she is motivated to run a billion-dollar fund someday.

“I like to be good at what I do,” Williams said.

What companies does Serena Ventures work with?

Local

Illinois Laws 13 mins ago

Illinois Will Have a New Smoke Detector Law Starting in 2023. What You Need to Know

Illinois 20 mins ago

Illinois Is Getting an Official State Snake. Here's What to Know About the Serpent

Serena Williams' booming business, Serena Ventures, backs a bunch of diverse companies, such as the weight-loss app Noom, crypto company Nestcoin Holding Ltd. and nude barre, which produces bodywear for all.

She also deals with a marketing partnership with Cash App.

What is Serena Williams' net worth in 2022?

Serena Williams' net worth is estimated to be $260 million in 2022, according to Forbes.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Serena Williams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us