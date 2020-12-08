Ohio State Football

Saturday's Michigan-Ohio State Game Canceled Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The cancellation leaves the Buckeyes one game short of the six-game minimum required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern

In an announcement that could have huge implications on the sport of college football, Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines has been canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases and quarantined players in the Michigan football program.

The University of Michigan made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a press release. According to the school, the decision was made after consulting with medical experts and university officials at both schools.

“We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals,” Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement.

Sports

34 mins ago

White Sox Make Lance Lynn Trade Official, Touting Veteran's Dependability

1 hour ago

José Abreu Wins Hank Aaron Award, Honored as AL's Best Hitter in 2020

The cancellation marks the first time since 1917 that the rivalry, one of the most storied in all of sports, will not be contested.

The cancellation also puts Ohio State in a precarious position. The school, currently ranked in fourth place in the College Football Playoff rankings, has only played five games, which leaves them one short of the minimum number of games required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game, set to be contested next week.

Unless Ohio State finds another opponent for this weekend, or if the Big Ten amends the minimum games played rule, the Buckeyes would be ineligible for the championship game, potentially hindering their chances of making it to the four-team College Football Playoff in early January.

There have been reports that the conference could consider allowing the Buckeyes to participate in the game, but no official decision has been made.

This article tagged under:

Ohio State FootballNorthwestern Footballnorthwestern wildcatsMichigan Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us