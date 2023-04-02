San Diego State Or UConn? Here's the Favorite to Win National Championship Game

SDSU or UConn? Here's the favorite to win national title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After 66 March Madness contests, the 2023 men's national championship game matchup is set.

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will meet the No. 4 UConn Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston with the NCAA Tournament title on the line.

San Diego State claimed the first championship game berth thanks to one of the biggest comebacks in Final Four history. The Aztecs erased a 14-point second-half deficit and stunned the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls on a game-winning buzzer-beater from Lamont Butler.

San Diego State defeated Florida Atlantic in buzzer-beater fashion to advance to the school's first ever championship game.

UConn, on the other hand, had a much less stressful Final Four victory. The Huskies cruised past the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes for their fifth double-digit win in as many 2023 NCAA Tournament games.

So, in a championship matchup between a 4-seed and 5-seed, who's favored to capture the national title?

Who is favored to win the men's national championship?

UConn is a 7.5-point favorite over SDSU, according to our partner, PointsBet.

What are the men's national championship odds?

Spread: UConn -7.5

Moneyline: UConn -350, SDSU +280

Over/under: 131.5

When is the UConn vs. San Diego State championship game?

SDSU-UConn will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT on Monday.

How many national championships has UConn won?

The Huskies are a perfect 4-0 in national championship games, winning in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. UConn has won the most national title games without losing one.

Has San Diego State ever won a national championship?

San Diego State will be playing in its first national championship game. Prior to this season, the Aztecs had never made it beyond the Sweet 16.

