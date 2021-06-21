Ryder Cup Standings: Collin Morikawa Moves Into 3rd Spot After U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Even with double points on the line at the U.S. Open, the American Ryder Cup rankings remained largely the same, with two players in the top-six switching places after the year’s third major.

The top two spots remained unchanged, as Dustin Johnson retained the top spot over 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was in contention for his second consecutive victory in the tournament before faltering badly down the stretch at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Champion, finished in a tie for fourth place in the tournament, and inched ahead of Justin Thomas for third in the Ryder Cup standings. Thomas, now in fourth, was at even par heading into the final round at Torrey Pines, but fired a 73 and finished in a tie for 19th place.

Brooks Koepka, who finished in a tie for fourth with Morikawa, remains in fifth place, and Xander Schauffele, who finished in a tie for seventh, held onto his sixth-place spot in the Ryder Cup standings.

The top six players in Ryder Cup points after the BMW Championship will automatically earn spots on the United States squad for the competition at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits. The remaining six players will be chosen by captain Steve Stricker after the TOUR Championship.

Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth round out the top 10, with all four men retaining their spots in the rankings.

The only change in the top 15 in the rankings was the three-spot jump by Harris English, who is now in 13th place after his third-place finish in the tournament.

Jon Rahm, who won the tournament after a remarkable back nine that saw him finish by holing out two long birdie putts on 17 and 18, retained his stranglehold on the top spot in the European rankings. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy and Bernd Wiesberger all remained in the top five.

Guido Migliozzi, who finished in a tie for fourth place in the U.S. Open, jumped up three spots to number seven in the race to make Padraig Harrington’s European squad.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits beginning on Sept. 24. Two days of alternate shot and four-ball competition will kick off the tournament, and it will conclude with 12 singles matches on Sept. 26. Europe has won four of the last five editions of the tournament, and won the 2018 event in runaway fashion by a margin of 17 ½ to 10 ½.