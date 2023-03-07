Ron DeSantis Calls on Biden to Grant Djokovic Vaccine Exemption Ahead of Miami Open

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest public figure to call on President Joe Biden to make an exemption for Novak Djokovic and let the Serbian tennis star into a tournament in Miami despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a letter obtained by NBC News, DeSantis urged Biden to "put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want."

"This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable,” he wrote in the letter dated Tuesday. "... Let him play.”

DeSantis' letter comes after Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio penned a letter to Biden advocating for the "clear benefit" of Djokovic's participation in the Miami Open.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Under current U.S. law, Djokovic would be in violation of the Centers for Disease Control's policy that all non-citizens or non-U.S. immigrants must be fully vaccinated before boarding a flight to the U.S.

“The only thing keeping Mr. Djokovic from participating,” DeSantis wrote, “is your administration’s continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific and out-of-date Covid-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests seeking to visit our great country.”

DeSantis proposed that Djokovic could arrive in Miami by boat and asked Biden to respond to his letter by Friday to confirm whether “this method of travel into Florida would be permissible.”

Djokovic's vaccination status has dominated headlines in the tennis community since he was denied entry and deported ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion continues to refuse the vaccine despite numerous countries' requirements that hinder his ability to compete.

Last month, the White House said it would review the travel policy when the COVID public health emergency declaration formally ends on May 11. The vaccination rule remains in place until at least April 10, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The 35-year-old is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most men's singles grand slam titles. He claimed his record-tying title in January at the Australian Open after Australia reversed a three-year ban against the Serbian.

On Sunday, Djokovic withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Hills, Calif., after being denied an exemption.

The men's qualification rounds of the Miami Open are set to begin Monday, March 20.